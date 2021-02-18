Man arrested for repeat drunken-driving offenses in Chippewa Falls

A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense, three months after he was arrested for his fourth drunken-driving offense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eric M. Wikaryasz, 33, 833 Water St., appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating after revocation, bail jumping and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Judge Steve Gibbs released Wikaryask on a signature bond and set a return court date for April 27.

Online court records show Wikaryasz was charged with fourth-offense OWI on Feb. 2 in Barron County Court, stemming from an arrest Nov. 21. He returns to court there on March 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0