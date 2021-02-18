 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for repeat drunken-driving offenses in Chippewa Falls
0 comments
top story

Man arrested for repeat drunken-driving offenses in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wikaryasz mug
CHIPPEWA HERALD

A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense, three months after he was arrested for his fourth drunken-driving offense.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eric M. Wikaryasz, 33, 833 Water St., appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating after revocation, bail jumping and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Judge Steve Gibbs released Wikaryask on a signature bond and set a return court date for April 27.

Online court records show Wikaryasz was charged with fourth-offense OWI on Feb. 2 in Barron County Court, stemming from an arrest Nov. 21. He returns to court there on March 31.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Sen. Bob Dole reveals he has stage 4 lung cancer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Eugene Robert Krhin
Obituaries

Eugene Robert Krhin

Eugene Robert Krhin, 98, (1922-2021) passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. Gene liv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News