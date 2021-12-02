Man convicted of possessing child pornography to return to Bloomer following prison sentence

A Bloomer man who was convicted of two counts of possessing child pornography in January 2019 will soon be released from prison, and will be returning to the Bloomer community.

Timothy J. Lauer, 55, 1408 Martin Road, pleaded no contest to the two counts in Chippewa County Court and was sentenced in March 2019 to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announced Monday that Lauer the state’s Department of Corrections has determined a Level III notification was warranted, informing the public of Lauer’s planned release today. Lauer will be returning to his home in Bloomer.

Kowalczyk said DOC will continue to monitor Lauer until March 23, 2027.

As terms of Lauer’s release, he cannot have any unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims, and he cannot consume illegal drugs. He also cannot be on the property of any schools, parks, or day care centers. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules, including GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement. Lauer is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program. Anyone who observes Lauer breaking terms of his release is asked to call area law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, police searched his home Dec. 8, 2017, where they located images and videos on his table and a portable thumb drive with more images. The criminal complaint describes the images and videos, saying they showed young girls in sexual situations. Lauer admitted to authorities that he had the images.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested five years in prison and three years of extended supervision. During the sentencing, Newell said that Lauer had downloaded and viewed these videos over a two-year period.

“We’re not sentencing him because he’s a bad person, we sentence them for the behavior they engage in,” Newell said to Cray. “As the court can see from the description, the majority involve pre-pubescent females. The most troubling ones are the videos.”

One of the images in his possession was a topless picture of a 12-year-old girl who was an acquaintance of Lauer’s daughter; the girl sent him the photo.

“These girls are essentially assaulted over and over by others who are watching these videos. They will forever be a victim,” Newell said.

Newell expressed concern that Lauer’s background shows he is likely to sexually touch a juvenile. He requested that Lauer not be allowed contact with any juvenile females except his daughter.

Lauer apologized for his actions before he was sentenced. He stepped down from an area fire department, where he volunteered for 22 years.

