A man died Wednesday after emergency workers rescued him from a corn bin near western Barron County.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department were alerted to the man trapped in a corn bin south of Turtle Lake at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release.
Responders worked for over an hour to extricate the man, Fitzgerald said. The victim, who is not yet being identified by authorities, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a regional trauma center.
At 10 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald released a statement saying the victim had died.
"Our prayers go out to the family," Fitzgerald said.
Barron County deputies, the Turtle Lake Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter and Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Dallas fire departments responded to the scene.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.
