Try 3 months for $3
Man dies after rescue from corn bin south of Turtle Lake

A man has died after being rescued from a corn bin south of Turtle Lake on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

 CONTRIBUTED

A man died Wednesday after emergency workers rescued him from a corn bin near western Barron County.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department were alerted to the man trapped in a corn bin south of Turtle Lake at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release.

Responders worked for over an hour to extricate the man, Fitzgerald said. The victim, who is not yet being identified by authorities, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a regional trauma center.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald released a statement saying the victim had died.

"Our prayers go out to the family," Fitzgerald said.

Barron County deputies, the Turtle Lake Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter and Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Dallas fire departments responded to the scene.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dunn County News editor

Sarah Seifert edits and reports for the Dunn County News. Contact her with tips or story ideas at 715-450-1557 or at editor@dunnconnect.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.