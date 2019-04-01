A man has died after he was found in a vehicle in the Chippewa River on Sunday morning in Chippewa Falls.
The male was pronounced dead after he was transported to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, according to information from the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department.
Battalion Chief Trevor Weiland said the male was pronounced dead after lifesaving procedures at the hospital. It was still considered a rescue at the time the male was pulled from the river, Weiland said.
According to a news release from the Fire and Emergency Services Department:
The department was dispatched at 8:28 a.m. for a report of a vehicle in the river south of the Pumphouse Road boat landing.
The fire department responded with two engines, two medic units, the boat and water rescue equipment with eight personnel. A second alarm was initiated for additional fire department personnel.
Mutual aid was requested from the Chippewa County town of Anson Fire Department for water rescue equipment along with the Chippewa Fire District Dive Team and a Chippewa Fire District medic unit.
First arriving fire units observed a vehicle 150 yards downriver from the boat landing. A bystander said he saw one person in the vehicle.
Xcel Energy was contacted to see if the Chippewa dam could be shut down. Xcel was unable to shut down the dam because of the amount of water coming over the spillway at the Wissota dam.
The divers and fire department personnel used boats to make their way to the car and victim. The high water conditions made it difficult to reach the car. Upon reaching the vehicle a male subject was removed and then transported to the hospital.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department assisted with securing the scene. State Department of Natural Resources also was on the scene.
There were no injuries to any responding personnel. Fire crews left the scene at 11:03 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation, which is being led by the Police Department, Weiland said.
