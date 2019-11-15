A Colfax man injured in a house fire Sunday has died.
Samuel A. Buckley, 23, of Colfax died Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after sustaining severe burns in a house fire Sunday, according to Buckley’s obituary.
Another person injured in the fire at a home in the 100 block of Viking Drive in Colfax suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, Colfax fire chief Don Logslett said Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Logslett said Monday the house was a total loss.
Fire crews responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. Sunday and were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m., Logslett said Monday, adding that officials had not determined the cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.