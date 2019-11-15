{{featured_button_text}}

A Colfax man injured in a house fire Sunday has died.

Samuel A. Buckley, 23, of Colfax died Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after sustaining severe burns in a house fire Sunday, according to Buckley’s obituary.

Another person injured in the fire at a home in the 100 block of Viking Drive in Colfax suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, Colfax fire chief Don Logslett said Monday.

Logslett said Monday the house was a total loss.

Fire crews responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. Sunday and were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m., Logslett said Monday, adding that officials had not determined the cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon.

