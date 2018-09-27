A jury found Doug S. Nitek, 45, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday in Dunn County Court, according to court records.
Nitek, formerly of Conrath, shot and killed Rusk County deputy Dan Glaze on Oct. 26, 2016.
A sentencing hearing for Nitek has not been set, “but (he) faces the possibility of life imprisonment,” according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice statement on the verdict.
Nitek faced 31 charges. The jury Tuesday found him guilty of first-degree homicide; possessing methamphetamine, THC and drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal damage to property.
The seven-day trial began Sept. 17, after being moved to Dunn County from Rusk County. St. Croix County Judge Scott Needham heard the case.
On Oct. 26, 2016, Glaze saw a “suspicious vehicle” in a field, according to the Justice Department. Nitek fired at Glaze six times, killing him.
Nitek later fired at more law enforcement officials as they arrived.
Authorities eventually used armored vehicles to approach Nitek’s trailer, and the man surrendered.
Glaze has a wife and three children, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said in the statement, calling Glaze “one of Wisconsin’s finest.”
“He was dearly loved by so many, and his ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Schimel said. “No court ruling can ever return Deputy Glaze to his family and friends, but today we can take some solace in the justice that has been served.”
DOJ Assistant Attorneys General Richard Dufour and Amber Hahn prosecuted the case.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into Glaze’s death, and the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation assisted.
