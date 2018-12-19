The former Conrath man who shot and killed Rusk County deputy Dan Glaze in October 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Doug S. Nitek, 46, was sentenced Wednesday by St. Croix County Judge Scott Needham. He is not eligible for parole, according to online court records.
“Our hearts and prayers remain with the Glaze family and the community of Rusk County,” said state attorney general Brad Schimel in a Wednesday statement. “Today a cop-killer gets the justice he deserves for senselessly taking away a father and husband from his family.”
A jury convicted Nitek in September of first-degree intentional homicide, possessing methamphetamine, possessing THC and drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal damage to property. He faced 31 charges.
In October 2016, Glaze saw a “suspicious vehicle” in a field, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Nitek fired at Glaze six times, killing him.
Nitek later fired at more law enforcement officials as they arrived.
Authorities eventually used armored vehicles to approach Nitek’s trailer, and the man surrendered.
Glaze has a wife and three children, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a September statement, calling Glaze “one of Wisconsin’s finest.”
“He was dearly loved by so many, and his ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Schimel said. “No court ruling can ever return Deputy Glaze to his family and friends, but today we can take some solace in the justice that has been served.”
DOJ Assistant Attorneys General Richard Dufour and Amber Hahn prosecuted the case.
