Man wanted in Tennessee arrested in Chippewa County

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Boyd is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm used to commit a felony and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Tennessee will need to either send deputies to pick up Boyd, or have a prison bus drop him off, Kowalczyk explained. Chippewa County will hold him in the jail until he is picked up, but the county is not responsible for getting Boyd to Tennessee.