Man who stabbed Chippewa County deputy released from mental health facility

A Menomonie man who stabbed a Chippewa County deputy in August 2018 and was ordered in 2020 to be confined in the Mendota Mental Health Institute is set to be released from the facility.

Travis A. Abbiehl, 39, 2502 Harvey Drive, was convicted in Chippewa County Court in December 2019 of first-degree reckless injury-use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Abbiehl pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He stabbed Chippewa County Deputy Andrew Clark in the left shoulder on Aug. 25, 2018, at a home in the town of Wheaton.

On Tuesday, Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs agreed to a conditional release plan. Although Abbiehl will be released, he will be supervised for the Department of Health Services for 15 years.

At the time of the sentencing, Gibbs said Abbiehl has a history of problems when he stops taking medication prescribed to him, and required him to take them. He also noted that Abbiehl could petition for release every six months.

The incident began when authorities received a call at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 25, 2018, from a home on 90th Street, near Highway 29, in the town of Wheaton. When authorities arrived, Abbiehl had already let his brother go, but he had locked himself inside a vehicle, still armed with the knife.

Once they got the car door open, Clark attempted to use a Taser on Abbiehl, but it was ineffective.

Clark avoided the first stabbing attempt by Abbiehl, but a second swing of Abbiehl's knife entered Clark's left shoulder, from a downward swinging motion.

