Maple syrup harvesting season begins, local history of the sweetener explored

It’s easy to overlook aspects of local history that may yield a deeper appreciation of your city.

One food grown and consumed locally is entering its harvesting season and fits this description perfectly.

This weekend marks the beginning of the maple syrup harvesting season, a tradition in the Chippewa Valley that has endured for centuries.

The food has an extensive history of prominence in the area, and local author and historian Jean Hebert said the sweetener has established an important place in our history.

“The history of maple syrup is important to this area because it was the main standard of sweetening for the whole area for a long time,” Hebert said. “And it is still going and people still love it. It was a big part of the economy and is still a big part of the food industry. It has a deep history and more people should know about it.”

The history of maple syrup planted its roots when Native Americans taught settlers how to harvest it when they arrived on the continent. Maple sugar was the first kind of sugar ever produced in North America and remained the standard sweetener until 1875.