Maple syrup harvesting season begins, local history of the sweetener explored

It’s easy to overlook aspects of local history that may yield a deeper appreciation of your city.
One food grown and consumed locally is entering its harvesting season and fits this description perfectly.
This weekend marks the beginning of the maple syrup harvesting season, a tradition in the Chippewa Valley that has endured for centuries.
The food has an extensive history of prominence in the area, and local author and historian Jean Hebert said the sweetener has established an important place in our history.
“The history of maple syrup is important to this area because it was the main standard of sweetening for the whole area for a long time,” Hebert said. “And it is still going and people still love it. It was a big part of the economy and is still a big part of the food industry. It has a deep history and more people should know about it.”
The history of maple syrup planted its roots when Native Americans taught settlers how to harvest it when they arrived on the continent. Maple sugar was the first kind of sugar ever produced in North America and remained the standard sweetener until 1875.
Hebert said this time of the year is perfect to highlight the importance of maple syrup in the area because the market is going to be opening soon for the high- in-demand product.
“This is a great time of the year to talk about all of the history because people are just now starting to tap the trees,” Hebert said.”
Hebert said a prominent figure in the local maple syrup community is John Roth, owner of Cadott-based food distributor Roth Sugar Bush.
Roth started harvesting maple syrup in 1955 in a cast-iron kettle he bought from the Amish because he said: “I needed more income and I needed a hobby.” The maple trees that surround his farm were ripe for tapping and 65 years later he and his wife continue to lead the pack in the local maple syrup industry.
Tom Hebert (Jean’s husband), occasionally helps the Roths in their pursuit of the natural sweetener, and Jean said his passion for the industry has inspired her deeper appreciation for the food.
“My husband loves maple syruping, loves making it and loves giving it away,” Hebert said. “He’s a dentist, so he can only do it during certain times of the year, though. It is something he always looks forward to. Now that people know Tom makes it, people are always asking for it.”
Harvesting maple sugar/syrup is a simple process but requires a good deal of precision to get the best possible product.
You start by drilling a hole in a maple tree, inserting a spout into the tree, drain the sap into a pail below the spout, take the raw sap and pour it into a cast-iron kettle.
Then, you start a fire under the kettle, cook it until it is about 219 degrees or wait until the sap is stringy, drain the syrup, let the syrup sit for three weeks and finally clean the dirt from the bottom, and the syrup will be sterilized and ready for bottling and selling/consumption.
The maple syrup harvesting season is upon us and it won’t be long before a fresh batch of the scrumptious sweetener hits lips throughout the Chippewa Valley.