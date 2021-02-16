Marking 50 years in Chippewa Falls; Nordson Corporation maintains world headquarters for EDI brand

What began in 1971 with a five-person machine shop in Chippewa Falls is now Nordson Corporation’s global EDI® brand, recognized worldwide for advanced engineering and precision workmanship in the production of flat dies for film, sheet, and coating.

The EDI team celebrated the 50th anniversary of the EDI business on February 15, the day of its founding as what was then called Extrusion Dies Incorporated.

Nordson acquired the company in 2012 and last year consolidated three EDI operations in Chippewa Falls into an extensive new facility, one that is still in the same town and is still the world headquarters for the EDI brand.

Today manufacturing facilities in the US, Germany, Japan and China support the brand, as do sales and technical service staff located in these and other countries. The global EDI team consists of 350 employees.