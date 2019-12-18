The votes from the Chippewa Valley were tallied and local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.
As part of Markquart Gives Back, 10 nonprofits each received a $5,000 donation from Markquart.
"Markquart is proud to be part of this amazing community and we are honored to give back to the organizations that keep the Chippewa Valley strong," owner David Markquart said during a celebration at Markquart Toyota on Wednesday.
Recipients of the donations were Eau Claire County Humane Association, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Chippewa County Humane Association, Dunn County Humane Society, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Feed My People Food Bank, Bob’s House for Dogs, Eau Claire Veteran Services, Pony Tales Refuge and Rehab and Helping Hands for Children in the Chippewa Valley.
Chippewa Humane Association Shelter Director Jess Crosby said the organization is only able to thrive with support from the community, whether that is through individual donations or being voted for to receive funds from area businesses.
"Support from the community is what keeps us going and keeps a roof over the animals heads until they can get into their forever homes," Crosby said.
The humane association's facilities are aging and Crosby said the funds will be valuable to help with purchasing a new washing machines and a new septic system this upcoming spring,
It was the second year in a row Markquart had the community vote for the organizations that would split the $50,000. More than 12,000 votes were cast and more than 350 organizations received a vote, Markquart said.
"Giving has been down in our area, so this is really timely for us — getting a check like this," Dunn County Humane Society Executive Director Josh Dalton said. "The community really came together to provide this for us, because the community has to vote to get it."
The donation will help cover the costs of vet care, medicine and in some cases specialty food and care, Dalton said.
In attendance at the gathering was Gabriel — the starving dog reportedly found near Boyceville and dropped off at the shelter. Gabriel represents a special case where an animal will need more care, and that costs more money. The humane society doesn't always have special fundraisers to help cover those additional costs, Dalton said.
"We just can’t thank the community enough for coming together," Dalton said. "We weren’t considered for this last year and this year we were. This has just been amazing."
