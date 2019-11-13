A married musical duo is reentering the music scene with music bound to touch the soul.
Mario and Sherry Friedel make up the songwriting duo “Songa,” an original music project playing in the stylings of acoustic, Americana, folk, country, blues and jazz paired with a heavy dose of harmonies.
The group is set to release its new album “Dreams Are in the Making,” Saturday at Chippewa River Distillery and Brewster Bros. Brewing Co. The show takes place from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Mario Friedel said the two have performed music both together and separately for many decades, and playing original music together is the path the two want to go down for the foreseeable future.
“We have a real love for music,” Friedel said. “The fact we’re able to write music and feel like they’re good songs is fantastic. There is a certain feeling you get when you can perform a song you’ve written about your life you can’t get anywhere else. It is an accomplishment and it makes you feel like you’ve really done something. We’re in the original song business and that’s what we’re going to do from here on out.”
While Songa started about two years ago, the musical pairing of the long-time married couple started decades ago through a mutual love of music.
Mario has played, recorded and toured since the 1970s and Sherry has taught and played music for decades as well. The two met while attending Ripon College, where Sherry was Mario’s music tutor as she had a strong grasp of reading sheet music and notation.
The two married, had a son and a daughter and fostered their love of music. While the duo’s children are both adults and carving their own path, Sherry Friedel said getting to play in Songa together is something helping them bond after decades of marriage.
“We love to get to do it together,” Sherry Friedel said. “As time frees up as Mario is semi-retired and as I find more time with kids being in different stages of life, it’s just something to look forward to and share together.”
The band’s upcoming record “Dreams Are in the Making,” has been in the making for more than a year and the process of writing and recording it has been an interesting one. The duo recorded the album in Nashville, where they lived for four years and the experiences detailed on the album tell the story of their lives and their lived experiences.
Mario said the album is full of heartfelt music, ranging in both musical stylings and lyrical topics.
“The album talks a lot about different aspects of relationships, children, family and things that are heart-related,” Friedel said. “Some of them are couple-songs, some are funny and some are more serious and tell a story. There is a lot of different types of songs and tell different kinds of stories.”
One of the couple’s favorites of the album is the closing song, “The Cabin Song.” The arrangement details the feeling of home and how carving out a space to call your own is something everyone takes solace in and takes comfort in.
While rearranging older songs and enabling songs to be played live by a duo has been a task few choose to take on, Sherry Friedel said the opportunity to play original music live together is one they are reveling in and can’t wait for people to hear.
“Now it’s time for us to have the duo and get involved in the music scene again,” Friedel said. “For a long time we were focused on our kids and what they were doing, but now pulling out songs and rearranging them for a duo instead of a full band has been fun but a challenge. Everything we recorded is the two of us and it has been a fun process.”
For more information on Songa, its new album and the release show Saturday, you can visit their Facebook fan page.
