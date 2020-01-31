CHIPPEWA FALLS/CHETEK, Wis. — Mary Belle Amans, 93, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Chetek died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hallie Memory Care. She was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Chetek, to Cora Belle (Bunell) and Claude Tallman. She was raised in Chetek and attended schools there.
On June 24, 1943, she married Lyle C. Amans in Chetek. They moved to Baraboo, Wis., where Lyle was employed at the munitions factory during World War II. In 1945, they moved to Rice Lake, Wis., where they farmed. In 1947, they moved to Chetek, where she was employed at the Spot Supper Club, ABC Cabinet Factory, Sykes Meats in Cameron, Sanna Dairy in Cameron and then Wright Hardware in Rice Lake, for 15 years, retiring in 1997. She and Lyle moved to Chippewa Falls in 1998. Lyle preceded her in death July 24, 2003.
Mary enjoyed quilting and made many cherished blankets for family members. She also enjoyed visiting the farm and spending time with her beloved family. She loved dancing, laughing, smiling and singing. When she was able, cookies were always on the table. But most importantly, she loved our Lord.
She is survived by a son, Dick (Bonnie) Amans of Chippewa Falls; a daughter, Sharon (John) Kreier of Cameron; a sister, Ardith Fitzgerald of Cameron; a brother, Arnold (Rosemary) Tallman of Augusta; seven grandchildren, Rick (Dana) Amans, Randy (Jody) Amans, Russ (Terri) Amans, Missy (Scott) Boehm, Brandon (Kari) Amans, Charlotte (Randy) Glenna, Brent Bazewicz; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; a daughter, Claudia in infancy; and brothers, Earl, Lester, Floyd and Manley Tallman; and sisters, Lovey Burns Tallman and Lucille Smith Tallman.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Dean Benzschawel, of Abundant Life Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Monday, at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
