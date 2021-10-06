Masking up for fun: In-person trick-or-treating returning to Chippewa Falls

It’s almost time to mask up again, but not in the way you’ve been hearing about the past year-and-a-half.

Trick-or-treating for Halloween, a family fun-filled fall tradition, was forced to take 2020 off in the Chippewa Valley due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it is making its return this year.

Downtown Chippewa Falls will host trick-or-treating from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, October 29, a tradition Chippewa Falls Main Street is elated to see return.

“We are excited to have trick-or-treating back in the downtown. It will be great to have all of the kids back in-person with us and having fun,” Chippewa Falls Main Street said in a statement.

In addition to Halloween festivities happening on the 29th downtown, the return of residential trick or treating will be back in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

“It really doesn’t feel like Halloween without trick-or-treating,” said Olivia Thompson, a Chippewa Valley mother. “We have a lot of great memories together as a family roaming the streets each year and sorting through candy after with our kids. I’m glad it is coming back.”

Facial masks will not be required during either trick-or-treating period this year in Chippewa Falls, but social distancing is encouraged whenever possible. Those who are feeling sick are also encouraged to stay home as well.

For more information on trick-or-treating in Chippewa Falls this October can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.