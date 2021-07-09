Mason Companies to build new 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Chippewa Falls

A storied Chippewa Falls business is expanding and cementing its legacy in the Chippewa Valley.

Mason Companies, Inc. announced plans to build a new 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center in the Lake Wissota Business Park in Chippewa Falls starting late this summer.

This new fulfillment center is the result of cooperation and coordination of efforts by Mason Companies, the City of Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County and the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation. Mason Companies has plans to work with CBS Squared, River Valley Architects and Hoeft Builders to design and build the phased project, which is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.

“We are proud of our 118-year commitment to the Chippewa Valley, and this new facility will allow us to continue this commitment for years to come,” said Jay Berlin, Mason Companies’ president and CEO. “In keeping with our mission, Mason Companies is committed to cultivating thriving relationships with our customers, team members, shareholders and community. This phased project strengthens our position to support future growth, to better serve our customers and to create new jobs within the community.”

