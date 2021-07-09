Mason Companies to build new 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Chippewa Falls

A storied Chippewa Falls business is expanding and cementing its legacy in the Chippewa Valley.
Mason Companies, Inc. announced plans to build a new 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center in the Lake Wissota Business Park in Chippewa Falls starting late this summer.
This new fulfillment center is the result of cooperation and coordination of efforts by Mason Companies, the City of Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County and the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation. Mason Companies has plans to work with CBS Squared, River Valley Architects and Hoeft Builders to design and build the phased project, which is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.
“We are proud of our 118-year commitment to the Chippewa Valley, and this new facility will allow us to continue this commitment for years to come,” said Jay Berlin, Mason Companies’ president and CEO. “In keeping with our mission, Mason Companies is committed to cultivating thriving relationships with our customers, team members, shareholders and community. This phased project strengthens our position to support future growth, to better serve our customers and to create new jobs within the community.”
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said, “We’re excited to have Mason Companies continue to reside and grow in the city of Chippewa Falls and we’re glad to have them here and be a part of the community. Mason Companies has been around for more than 100 years and their leadership and commitment to the community has helped position Chippewa Falls as a great place for family and business growth. This has been a good process, and everyone worked well to make this project happen within the necessary timelines needed.”
Charlie Walker, president and CEO of the CCEDC, said the fulfillment center “is the linchpin for Mason Companies’ expansion within the LWBP and future growth in Chippewa County. Mason Companies is developing a multi-phase project in the LWBP that supports its vision. Ultimately, Mason Companies will have a 975,000 square-foot facility that includes a new corporate office building. The CCEDC was privileged to work with Mason Companies on this premier business expansion and retention project.”
Dean Gullickson, chair of the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors, said. “Chippewa County’s main economic development objective is to help existing businesses expand. The CCEDC, the county staff and the county’s economic development committee worked hand-in-hand with Mason Companies to make this project happen. This project positions Mason Companies for continued growth in Chippewa County and that is a great thing.”
Berlin added, “This is a very exciting development for our company. We greatly appreciate the support of our neighbors and look forward to continued growth and development driven by our incredible teams across Mason Companies. We are positioned for wonderful things ahead.”
More information on the new Mason Companies facility will be made available as construction ramps up over the summer.