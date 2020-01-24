Mason Cos. has implemented organizational changes that included laying off 21 employees, including 19 in Chippewa Falls.
Trimming positions is a step company officials take very seriously but felt was a necessary response to a shift in market dynamics, Jay Berlin, Mason’s president and CEO, said Wednesday.
“This was indeed a difficult move for all involved, yet a responsible move made to strengthen the foundations of our business,” the Chippewa Falls-based nationwide direct retailer said in a statement.
Changing market conditions prompted teams throughout the company to work to identify new sales growth initiatives, cost efficiencies and ways to improve margins, and the layoffs were part of those business improvement efforts, the company said.
You have free articles remaining.
“As Mason Companies has done throughout its 115-year history, we will continue to responsibly embrace change, invest in growth foundations, support organizational development and reward strong performance,” the company said in the statement. “It is the talent and commitments of our teams throughout the company that make this company great.”
Mason’s website indicates the company has more than 750 employees and answers 3.9 million calls and mails 115 million catalogs annually.
The family-owned company was founded in 1904 as a work boot manufacturer but stopped making shoes in 2003. It now owns 10 businesses that sell everything from shoes and apparel to bedding and electronics through e-commerce websites and direct mail catalogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.