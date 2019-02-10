The Wisconsin State Patrol spent most of Sunday sorting out a 40-car pileup east of Eau Claire.
According to a release from the state patrol, shortly after noon on Sunday, a crash occurred on I-94 near in both directions near mile marker 85 — between the Foster and Osseo exits — in Eau Claire County.
Forty vehicles were involved, including seven tractor-trailers and 33 other automobiles. There were seven reported injuries, including one life-threatening injury.
The interstate was re-opened at about 5 p.m Sunday.
The crash remains under investigation.
1 | Hwy 178 and County Road I, Chippewa Falls — 46 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
2 | Hastings Way and Melby Street, Eau Claire — 40 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
3 | Main Street and Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls — 27 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
4a | Hwy 124 and Business 29, et al — 26 crashes.
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017.
Note: This is what the intersection looked like in 2011.
Google Earth
4b | Hwy 124 and Business 29, et al — 26 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017.
Note: This is what the intersection looked like in 2015.
Google Earth
4c | Hwy 124 and Business 29, et al — 26 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017. Note: This is what the intersection looks like in 2018.
Google Earth
5 | Hwy. 124/Rushman Drive and Grand Avenue, Chippewa Falls — 22 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
6 | Prairie View Road and Woodward Road, Chippewa Falls — 21 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017.
Google Earth
7 | Hwy 178 and County Road S, Eagle Point — 17 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
8 | Hwy 124/Rushman Drive and Spring Street, Chippewa Falls — 13 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017—
Google Earth
9 | Coleman Street and Wheaton Street, Chippewa Falls — 13 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
10 | Bay Street and Central Street, Chippewa Falls — 13 crashes
Crash totals analyzed from data supplied by the Wisconsin DOT for 2013-2017
Google Earth
