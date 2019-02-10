Try 1 month for 99¢

The Wisconsin State Patrol spent most of Sunday sorting out a 40-car pileup east of Eau Claire.

According to a release from the state patrol, shortly after noon on Sunday, a crash occurred on I-94 near in both directions near mile marker 85 — between the Foster and Osseo exits — in Eau Claire County.

Forty vehicles were involved, including seven tractor-trailers and 33 other automobiles. There were seven reported injuries, including one life-threatening injury.

The interstate was re-opened at about 5 p.m Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.

