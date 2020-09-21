Mayo offering flu vaccine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System is offering flu vaccine at sites in the Chippewa Valley and northwest Wisconsin.

Now more than ever, Mayo Clinic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all people 6 months and older get flu vaccinations to protect themselves and others from getting the flu.

"This year, it is doubly important that everyone get the flu vaccine because if people have fever and respiratory symptoms in the fall, the first concern is going to be COVID-19," says Priya Sampathkumar, M.D., an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. "The symptoms of the two diseases are hard to tell apart. If you get the flu vaccine, you are less likely to get the flu and less likely to be thought of as a possible COVID-19 case."

Starting Sept. 21, self-scheduling flu vaccine appointments online through Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App is recommended. These convenient self-service options also prevent wait times on the phone and preserve resources for COVID-19.

In addition, patients can ask to receive a flu vaccination during an existing appointment with their primary care provider at Northwest Wisconsin clinic locations in Barron, Bloomer, Chetek, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Elmwood, Glenwood City, Menomonie, Mondovi, Osseo and Rice Lake.