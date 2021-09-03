Mayo reopening COVID-19 testing site amid rising cases

Mayo Clinic Health System is reopening its separate COVID-19 site as local cases increase amid the spread of the delta variant.

The site will continue to operate out of the building at the corner of 10th and Market streets, with open hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Aug. 31.

“Unfortunately, our volumes for testing have seen a large increase with this latest variant of COVID-19 spreading in our community,” says Benjamin Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “We felt this was the most convenient option for patients under the current circumstances, as this site has worked extremely well for patients previously.”

An appointment must be scheduled in advance via Patient Online Services or by calling 507-293-9525. Screening is available through both of these avenues, with those using the online option asked to view the “check symptoms” section.

Patients who need preprocedure COVID-19 testing will continue to be tested in Mayo Clinic Health System’s regular clinics. Patients in other communities where Mayo Clinic Health System sites are located are encouraged to go through Patient Online Services or call their local clinic to schedule a testing appointment.