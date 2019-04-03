Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman figures he has at least one more term in him.
Hoffman, 68, won re-election on Tuesday. He did defeat an opponent, write-in challenger Tim Foley. Hoffman was appointed mayor in August 2008 and recently marked his 10-year anniversary in the position. He joined the City Council in 2001.
Along with the mayor position, four city council members all retained their seats on Tuesday. John Monarski (first ward), CW King (third ward), Paul Olson (fifth ward) and Bob Hoekstra (seventh ward) all were running unopposed.
Chippewa Falls council members earn $3,000 annually. The mayor earns $10,000 annually.
There were no changes on the Chippewa Falls school board. President David Czech and incumbents Kathy Strecker and Jennifer Heinz all won re-election to another three-year term. There were only the three incumbents on the ballot.
Strecker was appointed to the board in July 2015, while Czech and Heinz were elected in April 2016.
Chippewa Falls school board members earn $750 annually, with the president earning $900.
