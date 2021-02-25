 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayo's sports medicine team to provide care at WIAA state basketball tournaments in La Crosse
0 comments

Mayo's sports medicine team to provide care at WIAA state basketball tournaments in La Crosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Wisconsin sports medicine team will provide any necessary medical care during the upcoming Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball tournaments at the La Crosse Center.

The state high school basketball tournament for girls in divisions 2, 4 and 5 is being held Feb. 25-27, with the boy’s tournaments, the divisions for which have not yet been announced, scheduled for March 4-6.

Mayo sports medicine physicians and athletic trainers will be on-site for all games to assist with injury prevention or treatment. Mayo Clinic Health System’s sports medicine team also includes orthopedic surgeons, emergency department providers and physical therapists.

“We are very excited for this opportunity to work with the WIAA and support the talented high school athletes from around the state of Wisconsin,” says Jacob Erickson, D.O., sports medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska.

Adds Paul Molling, D.O. and vice chair of clinical practice at Mayo Clinic Health System, “Working with the WIAA to help bring the tournament to La Crosse has been a pure pleasure, and we look forward to helping keep these athletes safe and making the tournament a fantastic experience for them and the fans.”

+1 
Dr. Paul Molling

Molling
+1 
Jacob Erickson

Erickson

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

"We are very excited for this opportunity to work with the WIAA and support the talented high school athletes from around the state of Wisconsin."

Jacob Erickson, D.O., sports medicine physician at Mayo

Quote
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris visits Washington vaccination site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Troy Ulry
Obituaries

Troy Ulry

LAKE HALLIE — Troy A. Ulry, 53, of Lake Hallie passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News