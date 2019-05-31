The McDonell Area Catholic Schools system and its dean, the Very Rev. Justin Kizewski, recently announced the hiring of Molly Bushman as the new MACS President effective July 1.
“On behalf of the pastors of the Chippewa Falls Deanery, I am so pleased to introduce Molly Bushman as our new president of MACS," Kizewski said. "As a true apostle, Mrs. Bushman brings a vibrant expression of Catholicism into one of the most important positions for the direction and integration of Catholic education in our city."
"I am also grateful to outgoing president, Mr. Jeff Heinzen, for the critical role he has played in the development and growth of our schools and for his willingness to stay on through 2020 helping with our advancement office.”
Kizewski went on to say: “Mrs. Bushman’s knowledge of the system as a graduate and close collaborator with administrators of various levels, including Mr. Heinzen, provides continuity and positions her uniquely to continue to grow and evolve our system. Her missionary heart will bear fruit in our schools and our community. Her professional skills, including communication abilities, commitment to life-long learning, and dedication to Catholic education foster a sense of true excitement from pastors, staff, alumni and parents.”
Bushman is a native of Chippewa Falls and an alumna of McDonell Central Catholic High School, class of 1998. She and her husband, Patrick, are blessed with four children currently attending MACS, following the footsteps of her parents Gordon Meinen and the late Linda (Rykal) Meinen, class of 1971. Mrs. Bushman has been an attorney at Wiley Law, S.C. for nearly a decade and has served the Chippewa Falls Community in a variety of leadership and ministry roles. She holds degrees from UW- La Crosse and UW Law School, and is a candidate for a Masters Certificate in Catholic Educational Leadership from Creighton University.
Mrs. Bushman said: “I am grateful for this opportunity to build on the foundation of faith that MACS offers and which has been such a blessing in my own life. ... MACS is in a unique position to partner with parents to provide a solid foundation for their children. I am privileged and humbled to take part in this mission."
