The new school year is almost here, and McDonell Area Catholic Schools is celebrating in a big way.
McDonell Area Catholic Schools held “MACS Family Fun Night” on Wednesday night at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate the 2019-2020 school year, which commences the day after Labor Day, Tuesday, Sept. 3.
City and academic organizations had tables set up in the McDonell commons area so students could receive information while being offered a free meal, sno-cones, face painting and other attractions to get students excited about a new year of learning and growth.
K-5 art and music teacher Bekka Beaufeaux said she is excited about the prospect of experimenting with her teaching style in the upcoming school year and hopes the students are, too.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming school year,” Beaufeaux said. “We’ve got a lot of new and exciting lessons planned. We’ve got a lot of great traditional curriculum things, but I like to use a lot of technology and other areas of education in the classroom, too. So I talked with the general education teachers about what they’re teaching so I can use some of that in the classroom to reaffirm what they’re learning when they leave my classes.”
The 2019-2020 school year will see 40 new kindergarteners enter the system, a larger number than in past years, which has allowed the system to hire an additional teacher and move from two classrooms of kindergartners to three.
This group has been dubbed the “Class of 2032” and coincidentally is recognized as the sesquicentennial class of Catholic education in Chippewa Falls. Their graduation will mark 150 years since Catholic education began in the city.
McDonell Area Catholic Schools President Molly Bushman said the four MACS schools are proud to add services for those who are having a hard time either personally or academically.
“Building on our past academic success, we are also interested in bringing up students who are struggling,” Bushman said. “We are now able to participate in a special-needs scholarship program which allows us to bring in intervention and learning services to our students. We have a full-time coordinator for that program and we are already servicing over 20 students, so that’s really exciting.”
Other additions to the MACS include two newly remodeled gymnasiums at McDonell High School and Holy Ghost Elementary school, new eight-man football lines on Dorais field and a new altar and crucifix, which Bushman said are to help “bring faith to the forefront” at the schools in the MACS system.
Second-grade teacher Shannon Jaeger said the four years she’s taught at McDonell have been a great experience, and said she looks forward to returning to a welcoming and delightful atmosphere.
“The family aspect of McDonell is really unique,” Jaeger said. “All of our staff get along like we’re one big family. The different connections we are able to make interpersonally in a professional environment is great. It’s a really comfortable group to be a part of.”
And while students, teachers and administration are always changing, fourth grade teacher Erica Abramowicz said the joy of walking through the doors again after a long hot summer never diminishes.
“I’m excited for it; I can’t wait,” Abramowicz said. “I get excited every year, maybe even as much as the kids are. Since I’ve started, there have been a lot of new teachers and principals, but the excitement going into each new school year has always remained the same.”
The 2019-2020 academic school is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.
