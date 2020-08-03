McDonell Area Catholic Schools releases 'Brick to Click' back to school plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McDonell Area Catholic Schools released its back to school Brick to Click parent and student guide on Monday as the school prepares to open its doors for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 31.

The plan has been approved by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health and the MACS Education Commission.

Brick to Click means MACS will begin the school year in person but will be prepared if needed to transition into a virtual learning environment should circumstances dictate.

Virtual learning preparation includes 1:1 devices for all students K-12, streamlining its virtual learning platforms and professional development for teachers to improve the overall experience of virtual learning for students and families.

Digital learning and citizenship skills for students are also being incorporated into the curriculum. MACS is also providing a virtual option for students with high-risk health concerns.