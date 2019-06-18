Recent McDonell Central Catholic High School graduate Annabelle Abbe, daughter of John and Stephanie Abbe, and Notre Dame Middle School eighth-grade student Sammy Vallejos Duque, son of Manuel Vallejos and Marylan Duque, were selected as the recipients of the MACS Student Ambassadors 2019 St. Vincent de Paul Community Service Award. Mary Jacobson, Student Ambassador coordinator, explained the reason for their selections as the award recipients:
“Annabelle consistently volunteered all six years of being an ambassador, always willing to try new things. I saw positive changes in her personal growth over the years because she was willing to step out of her comfort zone. She exemplified modesty, respect, responsibility and kindness. Sammy was another student who continuously offered his time to help others. He always had a great attitude; one that portrayed that serving others was as important as playing sports and spending time with friends. That says a lot for an active middle school young man. Sammy always showed humility, maturity, responsibility and respect to those he served and those he served with.”
In their honor, a donation was made by Jerry and Mary Jacobson to the St. Vincent de Paul Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. The fund was started by the Jacobsons in 2006 in appreciation for the MACS Students Ambassadors and their works of service and charity. Each fall, earnings from the fund are available as grants to nonprofit agencies throughout Chippewa County to provide community service opportunities for youth to help those in need.
