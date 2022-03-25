McDonell Area Catholic Schools to induct 5 new members into Athletic and Service Hall of Fame

McDonell Area Catholic Schools will induct five new members into its Athletic and Service Hall of Fame during Alumni Weekend, Sunday, April 3.

These former Macks showed particular athletic promise during their time at the Chippewa Falls high school. The inductees include:

Jeff Hartman, a 1986 grad who was a four-year letterman in track and a two-year letterman in football, holds the McDonell school record in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In his senior year, he won individual state titles in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes while leading McDonell to a team state championship.

Eric Monarski, a 1992 grad, was a three-time all-conference basketball player and two-time all-conference pick in football. The sharp shooter scored 1,260 career points and helped McDonell win its first-ever conference title in boys basketball. In football, the tight end led the state in receiving yards as both a junior and senior. He went on to a successful college basketball career at UW-Barron County and also spent six years as a coach at McDonell.

Bob Rooney twice earned all-state recognition in basketball. The 1965 grad was an All-American honorable mention after scoring 25.5 points per game and nabbing 19 rebounds per game as a senior.

Mary Rose Willi, a 1971 grad, is being honored with a service award. She has served on numerous boards and committees in the school and community for several years, serving as the treasurer or chair for most of them.

Brigadier General Dennis B. Sullivan is being recognized for his years of service as a pilot. The 1944 graduate, who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, is the only person from Chippewa Falls in the Aviation Hall of Fame and was also awarded the prestigious CIA Intelligence Star of Valor.

