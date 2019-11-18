First quarter honor rolls for the 2019-20 school year at McDonell Central Catholic high school and Notre Dame middle school have been announced.
In order to qualify for high honor roll at McDonell (grades 9-12) students needed to achieve a 3.667 and above grade point average and a 3.33-3.66 grade point average to qualify for honor roll eligibility. At Notre Dame (grades 6-8) students needed to achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher to qualify for the high honor roll and a 3.0-3.74 for to make the honor roll.
McDonell Honor Roll Students
9th Grade High Honors: Rebecca Baier, Andrew Bauer, Benjamin Biskupski, Eva Bushman, Alyssa Ferguson, Beth Gilbertson, Grace Goettl, Megan Hanson, Arlyona Hazelton, Marley Hughes, Isabelle Keck, Sydney Retzlaff, Brady Rubenzer, Ella Schemenauer, Emily Thaler, Evelyn Willi and Josie Witkowski.
9th Grade Honors: Christine Abbe, Dominick Escoto, Donald Fritz, Jena Geist, Rhiannon McChesney, Aidan Misfeldt, Dale Tetrault, Greta Thornton, Sammy and Vallejos Duque.
10th Grade High Honors: Jonathan Fischer, Kallee Le Cloux, Paige Smiskey and Emma Stelter.
10th Grade Honors: Brendan Bresina, Helen Bullard, Lauryn Deetz, Sophia Kinlen, Kaitlyn Ortmann and Abigail Petranovich.
11th Grade High Honors: Isaac Bleskachek, Elise Bormann, Joelle Bremness, Kelly Coushman, Maggie Craker, Ann David, Elizabeth Eckes, Rachel Eisenreich, Anna Geissler, Peter Herron, Cynthia Keck, Quang Nguyen, Benjamin Prissel, Elizabeth Wedemeyer, Rongxian Yang and Petr Zelenka.
11th Grade Honors: Jackson Bushman, Gavin Dorn, Yuanmin Hao, Andrew Hunt, Sidney Rice, Kate Roth, Vincent Van Sleet and Kennedy Willi.
12th Grade High Honors: Jon Bohaty, Mark Buchmann, Amelia Gaier, Andrew Herron, Abigale Pieper, Bheem Pongsukvechkul, Kaleigh Ripley, Anthony Roach, Kristin Swoboda, Mason Swoboda, Joseph Thaler, Caleb Thornton and Trent Witkowski.
12th Grade Honors: Alexandria Johnson, Eion Kressin, Irene Loriga, Olivia Mlsna, Rachel Smiskey and Kenneth Walter.
Notre Dame Honor Roll Students
6th Grade High Honors: Jaidyn Brady, Lauren Buescher, Elyse Bushman, Mason Busse, Owen Clark, Angelo Enderes, Chloe Flanagan, Paiton Grunwald, Riella Rubenzer, Delaney Smiskey, Ashley Van Sleet and Ryan Wagner.
6th Grade Honors: Taylar Anderson, Brooke Bach, Owen Elstran, Nicholas Flashinski, Zoie Geissler, Jack Hanson, Thomas Janus, Samuel Kasper, Riley Krulik, Callan Laux, Lucas Lobos, Desian Matthews, Lillian McDonald, Sarah Moen, Dawson Moulton and Evan Prissel.
7th Grade High Honors: David Andersen, Sarah Bushmann, Alexander Fischer, Lauren Misfeldt, Sean Rasmus and Sophia Schmidgall.
7th Grade Honors: Aubrey Baier, Gavin Bowe, Landon Burrier, Karley Ferguson, Daniel Fritz, Kiara Leinenkugel, Alan Meinen, Luke Pomietlo, Carter Prissel, Ben Siegenthaler, Grant Smiskey, Paul Tetrault, Miriam Trotter and Eva Van Den Heuvel.
8th Grade High Honors: Abigail Bresina, Olivia Clark, Aubrey Dorn, Madeline Geissler, Katie Ruf and Morgan Wirtz.
8th Grade Honors: Andrew Bormann, Thomas Coushman, Alayna Crawford, Miles Flanagan, Isabel Hartman, Domenic Hazelton, Kasandra Herr, Jack Kasper, Joseph Leibrandt, Gretta Sokup and Anna Thaler.
