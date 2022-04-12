 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCDONELL HONOR ROLL

McDonell Central Catholic High School third quarter honor roll students

McDonell
MCDONELL AREA CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

MCDONELL CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Following are third quarter honor roll students at McDonell Central Catholic High School:

Ninth Grade High Honors: David Andersen, Aubrey Baier, Avery Bowe, Sarah Buchmann, Carlee Chittendon, Lily Edison, Karley Ferguson, Alexander Fischer, Cielo-Belle Freeman, Daniel Fritz, Olivia Heidtke, Kendall Hepfler, Morgan Hilger, Riley Johnson, Kiara Leinenkugel, Ryan McCarthy, Lauren Misfeldt, Cooper Mittermeyer, Sean Rasmus, Tessa Roach, Sophia Schmidgall, Lucia Swoboda, Paul Tetrault, Eva Van Den Heuvel, and Cashton Wojcik.

Ninth Grade Honors: Caleigh Bergeron, Gavin Bowe, Landon Burrier, Zachary Hunt, Luke Pomietlo, Jordan Sikora, Grant Smiskey, Cory Suckerman, and Ryder Sullivan.

10th Grade High Honors: Frederick Blair, Andrew Bormann, Abigail Bresina, Olivia Clark, Aubrey Dorn, Madeline Geissler, Isabel Hartman, Maria Herron, Corbin Holm, Kylee Jenson, Jack Kasper, Joe Leibrandt, Alexis Lewis, Prudence Maloney, Katie Ruf, Gretta Sokup, Alexander Tokarski, and Morgan Wirtz.

10th Grade Honors: Jonah Christopherson, Miles Flanagan, Kasandra Herr, Lily Hunter, Kinley Laux, Micaela Moucha, and Anna Thaler.

11th Grade High Honors: Rebecca Baier, Andrew Bauer, Benjamin Biskupski, Eva Bushman, Evan Eckes, Dominick Escoto, Jena Geist, Grace Goettl, Megan Hanson, Marley Hughes, Buchanan Huss, Maia Irwin, Isabelle Keck, Rhiannon McChesney, Aidan Misfeldt, Andrew Plendl, Sydney Retzlaff, Ella Schemenauer, Griffen Sokup, and Evelyn Willi.

11th Grade Honors: Alyssa Ferguson, Donald Fritz, Alyssa Herr, Paul Pfeifer, Brady Rubenzer, Dale Tetrault, Emily Thaler, and Josie Witckowski.

12th Grade High Honors: Daniel Anderson, Destiny Baughman, Helen Bullard, Lauryn Deetz, Kallee LeCloux, Landon Moulton, Abigail Petranovich, Paige Smiskey, and Emma Stelter.

12th Grade Honors: Laneyse Baughman, Calvin Betters, Brendan Bresina, Jonathan Fischer, Sydney Flanagan, Ethan Goulet, and Noah Hanson.

High Honor Roll Eligibility: 3.667– and above Grade Point Average

Honor Roll Eligibility: 3.33 – 3.66 Grade Point Average

