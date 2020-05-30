McDonell High School goes virtual for unique senior graduation ceremony

Schulner discussed the feasibility of a virtual graduation with MACS Director of Technology Val Knobloch, and a meeting with seniors and parents followed to gauge interest in a video ceremony that would be pieced together with all the normal ballyhoo of a high school graduation — speeches, diploma presentations and all.

This year's senior class had fewer than 40 students, making the logistics of putting something together while following all health guidelines possible.

“Not all schools could do what we did I don’t think," Schulner said. "If I would’ve had 300 graduates there’s no way this was going to happen, but considering we were around 37 students we had to think long and hard about how we were going to do this.”

The school set up individual 20-minute sessions with 29 graduates and their families over the course of four days to film and photograph each senior making their walk down the aisle in the auditorium to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance before receiving their diploma.

Students had the option of getting their diploma from their parents or Bushman, if they were comfortable.