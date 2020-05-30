McDonell High School goes virtual for unique senior graduation ceremony

High school graduation ceremonies are often memorable.
It's safe to say the McDonell High School Class of 2020 and their families won't soon be forgetting theirs.
Their year's graduates celebrated in unique circumstances Friday evening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a two-part service starting with a livestream of a 6 p.m. Baccalaureate Mass at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls before a 7:30 p.m. virtual graduation ceremony was streamed on the McDonell Area Catholic Schools' Facebook page.
It was the culmination of many things, not just for the weeks of planning that went into the two ceremonies but also for the graduates who have spent years working toward Friday before having to adjust on the fly.
On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home measures closing schools for in-person learning in mid-March and as those restrictions remained in place through the end of the school year, schools have been faced with the difficult decisions of how to handle senior graduations.
MACS president Molly Bushman said the district spent weeks discussing possible options including waiting until late summer to host an in-person ceremony. But MACS principal Brian Schulner said the signs for holding such a presentation weren't there, so they had to think creatively.
The district wanted to find a way to honor its seniors while following guidelines set forth by local and state health officials as well as the diocese.
Schulner discussed the feasibility of a virtual graduation with MACS Director of Technology Val Knobloch, and a meeting with seniors and parents followed to gauge interest in a video ceremony that would be pieced together with all the normal ballyhoo of a high school graduation — speeches, diploma presentations and all.
This year's senior class had fewer than 40 students, making the logistics of putting something together while following all health guidelines possible.
“Not all schools could do what we did I don’t think," Schulner said. "If I would’ve had 300 graduates there’s no way this was going to happen, but considering we were around 37 students we had to think long and hard about how we were going to do this.”
The school set up individual 20-minute sessions with 29 graduates and their families over the course of four days to film and photograph each senior making their walk down the aisle in the auditorium to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance before receiving their diploma.
Students had the option of getting their diploma from their parents or Bushman, if they were comfortable.
Parents and students had to agree to receive their diploma from Bushman and most did. Generally the teachers at MACS play a large role in the ceremony, but with them being unavailable to attend, Bushman felt a responsibility to represent them for the impact they made on the lives of each graduate.
Interactions with Bushman were brief with a simple handing of the diploma, movement of the tassel and congratulatory gesture with the president armed with plenty of hand sanitizer to apply between interactions.
Six foreign exchange students from the class were unable to participate in person because they needed to return to their home countries. Those students sent in videos that were included in the ceremony.
“It was a tiring few days but it was really something special," Bushman said of the marathon filming sessions.
The class salutatorian and Bishop Medal Recipient Caleb Thornton and valedictorians Andrew Herron, Abigale Pieper and Kaleigh Ripley each made presentations, both at Friday's mass as well as on tape for the graduation ceremony.
"Giving the speech was really a lot easier because there really wasn't anyone watching me, so I was a lot more relaxed than say if everyone was looking at me," Herron said of his valedictorian presentation. "So that was kind of nice and it's kind of exciting to see I'm going to get to see it on television."
Knobloch and his assistant Jacob Jiskra spent several hours putting the effort together in time for the world premiere Friday evening.
“I just think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves as individuals and how we work, which can really set us up for the long-time future," Thornton said of the unique circumstances leading into graduation.
Both Schulner and Bushman were proud and grateful to the district's students, parents and staff for the work they put in to help make Friday's ceremonies a possibility.
“I think they were questioning at first what is this going to be like. Is this going to feel like a big letdown?" Bushman said. "I think some of them were a little concerned it might and we didn’t really know. We have not done it this way. But what the feedback we got is it felt personal, it felt special (and) that they felt it was an honor and privilege to participate.”
