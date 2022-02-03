McDonell High set for performances of 'Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella'

A unique take on a classic fairytale is coming to a local high school.

McDonell Central Catholic High School’s production of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” is set for a weekend of performances at the Chippewa Falls high school.

There will be performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. (masks required). Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors. Tickets are available online on McDonell’s website.

“These kids are doing a great job and having a blast doing it,” director Greta Jorgensen said. “With everything going on, if they weren’t having fun they wouldn’t do it. This is a unique take on a classic tale that I think people are really going to enjoy.”

McDonell’s production of this classic tale is different from the story you might be used to, as it is based on the revamped 2012 version. This version features more comedic moments and more bold/surreal stage production elements, adding a bit of life to a production which has been around for nearly a century.

There are about 40 student performers from the middle and high schools at McDonell, which total out to about 25 percent of the student body. With such a large percentage of the student body involved in the production, Jorgensen said scheduling and rehearsing was sometimes difficult when Covid came into the picture.

“You have to be really flexible about attendance when you’re dealing with kids getting Covid,” Jorgensen said. “You have to be really fluid with expectations. Sometimes we wish we could’ve had more time, but you have to embrace it and go forward with the product you have. I’m amazed at how resilient these kids are and how they’ve powered through it all.”

Primed with era correct costumes, and a plethora of stage pieces ready to go, McDonell’s production of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” promises to be an memorable event this week at the local Catholic high school.

