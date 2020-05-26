McDonell senior Abi Pieper used quarantine to better herself

While the 2019-20 has been one of the most unconventional school years in modern history, one local senior used the down time to continue to push herself before she takes the next step in her academic career.
Abi Pieper is a senior at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls who has had to deal with unprecedented circumstances to persevere and walk across the graduation stage.
During her four years at McDonell, Pieper was a part of Student Ambassadors for four years, contributed to the stage crew for several school plays and was involved in the volleyball program the first half of her tenure.
More than half way through her senior year, the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly forced the closure of all academic establishments and thrust her learning online in quarantine.
“It was pretty disappointing,” Pieper said. “But it was nice to have school at home so we could start later in the day. But not being at school and able to see friends and teachers made it hard. Overall, the experience wasn’t too bad for me, but I just had to stay motivated to finish homework because no one was there to monitor you.”
Rather than ruminate in the negative aspects of the involuntary evolution of her learning process, Pieper decided to take a proactive approach to continue to push herself academically.
The strategic and logic-based math lover put her education at the top of her priorities list throughout her time at McDonell and plans to continue on this train of thought when she begins her post-secondary education.
“I challenged myself academically to do as well as I could,” Pieper said. “When my grades weren’t quite as good as I wanted them to be I’d work extra hard to get them to where they needed to be. I’d stay up late and not spend as much time with my friends to achieve my goals.”
With a graduating class significantly smaller than that of neighboring Chippewa Falls Senior High School, McDonell provides a more intimate learning experience for its students.
Pieper said she enjoyed her stint at the school because she was able to get to know more people personally and receive more attention from her instructors.
When Pieper wasn’t pushing herself to succeed at McDonell, she spent her time working two-part time jobs, reading, watching movies and learning responsibility by taking care of her pet rabbit.
These life experiences have informed her decision to attend UW-Superior in the fall where she will major in math and explore her career path options. Her hope is to experience new things at the university while meeting new and captivating individuals along the way.
While COVID-19 threw a wrench into her perfectly envisioned senior year, Pieper said her time at McDonell wasn’t tainted by it and she is thankful for the experiences she had at the cozy Catholic learning environment. She said if others want to walk in her footsteps and find success in high school all they need to do is simply believe in themselves.
“They should find a goal they want to work towards and fight for it,” Pieper said. “But they have to believe in themselves and believe they can do it, otherwise it won’t happen. The key is just to believe in yourself.”
Excellence in Education: Courtney Raymond
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Greg and Angela Raymond
Educator: Chrissy Seibel
Courtney’s comments about Mrs. Seibel:
“Mrs. Seibel is the reason I have chosen my career path,” Raymond said. “Every class period was full of new information and I was always excited to learn more. Whenever I asked questions, she knew exactly what to say in order to help me answer my own questions, thus sparking my interest in becoming an engineer.”
Mrs. Seibel’s comments about Courtney:
“Courtney stands out as being one of the most kind, respectful students I have ever worked with,” Seibel said. “She is a fantastic leader in the classroom, helping other students when needed. Her critical thinking skills are second to none, thus she excelled in physics where understanding outweighs memorization.”
Future Plans:
“Next year I will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth with the intent of majoring engineering to graduate with honors,” Raymond said.
Excellence in Education: Jillian Raschke
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Rob and Cindy Raschke
Educator: Molly Malone
Jillian’s comments about Ms. Malone:
“Ms. Malone has not only been an outstanding Orchestra teacher, but a mentor, role model and an overall wonderful person,” Raschke said. “She has helped me improve as a violinist, and has given me so many skills to succeed in the rest of my life. I cannot thank her enough for all she has done for me.”
Ms. Malone’s comments about Jillian:
“Jillian is a once-in-a-lifetime student,” Malone said. “She is one of our top violinists who designed the Wire Choir dresses, designed 14 different badges for students to earn, and created a team building day for the orchestras, including three Escape Rooms. Jillian’s impact on the orchestra program is incredible.”
Future Plans:
Jillian will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and pursuing majors in Psychology and French with a minor in Criminal Justice. She hopes to work as a Forensic Psychologist or Criminologist.
Excellence in Education: Anthony Plechacek
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Daniel Plechacek and Rita Derks
Educator: Eric Krista
Anthony’s comments about Mr. Krista: “Mr. Krista was my first grade teacher at Stillson Elementary,” Plechacek said. “I believe my passion for math was first sparked by Mr. Krista. I still have a passion for math and science and I’ve continued to grow by taking challenging math classes. Thank you, Mr. Krista, for inspiring me to achieve academic focus and success.”
Mr. Krista’s comments about Anthony: “My first-grade memories of Anthony are a hardworking, fun-loving student who truly enjoyed being at school,” Krista said. “He had a strong work ethic and gave his all, excelling in math and science. I am very proud to see that Anthony has continued to succeed in these areas throughout his education.”
Future plans: Anthony plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering while also having an engineering internship at Machine Tool Camp. He also hopes to continue growing his passion for music.
Excellence in Education: Abigale Pieper
School: McDonell Central Catholic High School
Parents: Nick and Tami Pieper
Educator: Mary King
Abigale's comments about Mrs. King:
"Mrs. King is always fun in class," Pieper said. "She always supports me and encourages me to do my best. She inspires me to pursue my dreams and never give up. Mrs. King cares about the well-being of all her students. She is a great role-model for me."
Mrs. King's comments about Abigale:
"As William Shakespeare stated: A good heart is like the sun and the moon; or, rather the sun and not the moon for it shines bright and never changes," King said. "This is Abigale: a ray of perpetual sunlight. Her brilliance truly glows, for she is the epitome of a stellar student."
Future Plans:
Abigale plans on continuing her education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she will major in math. She hopes to become an accountant or financial advisor.
Excellence in Education: Julia Pellegrino
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Guardians: Jeff and Maureen Steltz
Educator: Laura Jensen
Julia’s comments about Ms. Jensen:
“Ms. Jensen has always been very understanding and patient with me and places an emphasis on being a human being, not just a student,” Pellegrino said. “Whether kids are her students or not, she always listens to them with an open mind and tries to improve their quality of life the best she can through humor and the opportunity to speak.”
Ms. Jensen’s comments about Julia:
“Calculus can be frustrating and Julia was unique in her earnest persistence against frustration,” Jensen said. “It was fun to teach her to knit! Julia showed real emotional intelligence in juggling her challenging schoolwork with other life stresses. I know that she will bring this intelligence to her current and future challenges.”
Future Plans:
Julia plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Superior to pursue a degree in biology. She hopes to work in conservation someday.
Excellence in Education: Jordan Mewhorter
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Jeff and Roxanne Mewhorter
Educator: Angie Oplinger
Jordan’s comments about Ms. Oplinger:
"Ms. Oplinger has been my Spanish teacher for three years," Mewhorter said. "She maintains positive energy in her classroom and facilitating learning for all of her students. For this, Ms. Oplinger deserves the highest of honors that a teacher may receive because she is always there to listen or talk to any of her students."
Ms. Oplinger’s comments about Jordan:
"Intelligence, wit, sarcasm, drive, compassion," Oplinger said. "The variety and complexity of Jordan’s character and personality make him unique. To know Jordan is to know that continued greatness lies in what’s to come. Jordan, continue to always follow your heart, stay grounded and choose happiness whenever possible."
Future Plans:
This fall, Jordan will be attending Marquette University with a double major in Biochemistry and Clinical Lab Studies and a minor in Biomedical Engineering. He hopes to pursue a career in genetic disease research.
Education student feature: Benjamin LeMay
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Dave and Sue LeMay
Educator: Roger Skifstad
Benjamin’s comments about Mr. Skifstad: “Mr. Skifstad was one of the first teachers I had when I came to high school,” LeMay said. “His room was always open when I wanted to talk or needed a place to eat lunch. He was my cross country coach and helped me improve my ability while keeping the sport fun.”
Mr. Skifstad’s comments about Benjamin: “Ben has unmatched positive energy in our school,” Skifstad said. “As his English teacher and cross country coach, I’ve seen many sides of Ben; how he attacks studying in school, and training in athletics, while being so pleasant to be around is what I’ll always remember when I think of Ben.”
Future plans: “I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering,” LeMay said. “After receiving my degree, I hope to work as an engineer for a sports-related company such as Nike or Trek.”
Excellence in Education: Sarah Kauphusman
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Scott and Mary Kauphusman
Educator: Deborah Lang
Sarah’s comments about Mrs. Lang: “Deborah Lang is not only an educator, but a loving mentor and compassionate ally,” Kauphusman said. “In the 13 years I’ve studied piano under her, she’s taught me to be brave, be vulnerable, and express myself in life and in music. I aspire to have her same fearless love for people, music and life.”
Mrs. Lang’s comments about Sarah: “Sarah Kauphusman epitomizes the art of musical expression,” Lang said. “She is poised, humble and self-driven. In learning exceedingly challenging works by the classical maestros, she seeks to not only understand each composer’s life and place in history, but she also relates each composition to peoples’ lives today. Sarah stirs the souls of all who hear her piano performances. What an honor to have such a student.”
Future plans: “I plan to attend a four-year university as a piano performance major. In a perfect world, I’d have a career as a concert pianist. I know I intend to play music and perform for the rest of my life,” Kauphusman said.
Excellence in Education: Cassie Isenberger
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Kevin and Liz Isenberger
Educator: Dave Martineau
Cassie’s comments about Mr. Martineau: “Mr. Martineau is my most influential teacher because he never fails to make me laugh,” Isenberger said. “A teacher who can have a good time in class and makes me laugh always makes my day just a little brighter. He taught me to enjoy life and not worry so much about being perfect in every subject.”
Mr. Martineau’s comments about Cassie: “Cassie is honest, responsible, driven and has a genuinely positive disposition that makes her a joy to have around,” Martineau said. “In all of my years as an educator, Cassie is the most outstanding individual I have ever had in my classroom. What Cassie does for others is done with the kind of compassion and understanding we all want. Her compassion, integrity and personal initiative is refreshing and will make all of us better. I believe that Cassie will be successful wherever she goes and in whatever she does.”
Future plans: “This fall, I will be attending Central Michigan University where I will be pursuing a degree in meteorology with a possible minor in physics.”
Excellence in Education: Iris Hakes
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Lee and Holly Hakes
Educator: Mike Renneke
Iris’s comments about Mr. Renneke: “Mr. Renneke has an odd sense of humor that constantly has me laughing, but he is also an incredibly dedicated educator who has done more than I think he knows to enable my growth as a leader, musician and person,” Hakes said. “For that (and the wonderful snacks he brought to theory) I am beyond grateful.”
Mr. Renneke’s comments about Iris: “Iris Hakes is the definition of servant leadership,” Renneke said. “As a student she is keenly aware of the needs of others and works to support them. As a leader she has set the new standard for student leadership and been a model for students to aspire to. As a musician she has sought out new challenges. Iris brings success to every endeavor in which she is involved, and her positive impact on our programs will be felt for years.”
Future plans: Iris plans on getting a four-year degree in bassoon performance and wants to work in the music industry, through education, performance or something else altogether.
2020 Excellence in Education: Marah Dunham
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Alan and Emily Dunham
Educator: Jeff Keding
Marah’s comments about Mr. Keding: “I most definitely did not choose Mr. Keding because he taught my favorite class, but rather because of how he taught the class,” Dunham said. “He’s always challenged us to take the high road and focus on learning and recognizing patterns rather than simply memorizing material. I’m thankful for that mentality he has taught me.”
Mr. Keding’s comments about Marah: “It has been my pleasure to have Marah in class over the last couple of years,” Keding said. “As one of my top students she demonstrates organization, responsibility, and a down-to-earth calm that is transmitted to those around her. She exemplifies an honest and caring attitude towards others along with a keen sense of humor. Her charismatic personality and moral strength will certainly insure her success as she pursues her goals into the future.”
Future Plans: After graduating high school, Marah plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in elementary education and play tennis. She intends to teach at an elementary school somewhere where it’s not so cold.
2020 Excellence in Education: Nicole Crumbaker
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Nelson and Mary Crumbaker
Educator: Elizabeth Joosten
Nicole’s comments about Mrs. Joosten: I selected Mrs. Joosten as my educator because she has helped me grow tremendously as a singer in my first year of choir. Her unmatched kindness and endless encouragement has helped to build confidence in not only myself but the whole choir; thank you!
Mrs. Joosten’s comments about Nicole: Nicole is an extraordinary young lady! Her dedication to excellence, positive work ethic and maturity are just a few of her many exemplary attributes that contribute to the successful achievement of her goals. I believe she will continue to positively impact other lives as she has mine.
Future Plans: Nicole plans to attend a four-year university and hopes her first year will lead her in a clear direction.
Excellence in Education: Nicholas Bruder
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Ron and Kristen Bruder
Educator: Nicholas Gagnon
Nicholas’ comments about Mr. Gagnon: “I have selected Mr. Gagnon as an influential teacher for a number of reasons,” Bruder said. “His teaching style and interpersonal skills make me look forward to attending his class. In my eyes, he exceeds expectations in supporting his students academically and otherwise. I am honored to have had him as a teacher and mentor this past year.”
Mr. Gagnon provided a Haiku about Nicholas:
Nick is awesome
hard working, honest, true, fair
basketball, classroom
moving up, forward
helpful, patient and giving
bright future ahead
Future Plans: Nicholas will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue biology or psychology. He intends to work through a Physician’s Assistant graduate program with a specialization in Emergency Medicine.
Excellence in Education: Tyler Bohland
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Trevor and Heidi Bohland
Educator: John Kinville
Tyler’s comments about Mr. Kinville: “I chose Mr. Kinville because of his enthusiasm that he has in the classroom setting,” Bohland said. “Due to his passion for government, he inspired me to take a deeper interest in it as well. In doing so, I have not only learned the importance of academics, but to give back locally as well as he has.”
Mr. Kinville’s comments about Tyler: “Tyler is one of the most decent, intelligent, inquiring, respectful and patriotic students I have ever encountered,” Kinville said. “As a student in American government, he viewed each class period as an opportunity to share information, expand his knowledge base and become a better citizen. They just don’t make enough Tyler Bohlands.”
Future Plans: Tyler plans to attend the University of St. Thomas and major in biology through the pre-med track. He hopes to specialize in orthopedics or internal medicine.
Excellence in Education: Rebecca Adams
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Don and Heidi Adams
Educator: Sarah Merconti
Rebecca’s comments about Mrs. Merconti: “I would like to credit Mrs. Merconti for establishing my work ethic toward school. In fourth grade, Mrs. Merconti helped me realize that caring for my schoolwork pays off in more than just good grades, and by adding my personality and style to my work, I was able to make meaningful connections to what I was learning.”
Mrs. Merconti’s comments about Rebecca: “I was extremely blessed to have Becca in 4th grade! This amazing, talented girl lights up a room with her bright, creative ideas and positive energy. She’s a natural leader, skilled in so many areas, and highly motivated. Through it all, Becca remains humble and appreciative, an inspiration to all.”
Future plans: Rebecca plans to get a biochemistry degree so she can go on and get her masters and PhD in pharmacy. She wants to be able to create new drugs or equipment that will help people.
