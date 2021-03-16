McDonell senior memorizes 1,000 digits of Pi

Memorizing four digits worth of pi is no piece of cake.

McDonell Central Catholic High School math teacher Tony Reiter’s Pi Day contest, normally held on March 14 each year, yielded a student going above and beyond in 2021.

McDonell senior, Peter Herron tied John Polus’ Class of 2013 school record last Friday. Peter successfully memorized 1,000 digits of Pi.

Pi is the circumference of a circle (the distance around the circle) divided by its diameter (the distance across. Because pi is an irrational number, it has an infinite number of digits.

Herron wrote the 1,000 digits of pi in front of an audience on Friday and the performance was captured on the MACS Facebook page.

