McPherson & Jacobson selected to lead Chippewa Falls superintendent search

The next step in finding a new superintendent for the Chippewa Falls School District is complete.

The district selected McPherson & Jacobson to assist in the recruitment of a new district superintendent during a meeting Monday night. The search firm will assist in narrowing down, locating and selecting qualified candidates for the soon-to-be vacant position.

School board president David Czech said McPherson & Jacobson is the best candidate to aid in the search and he looks forward to working closely on the search for a new superintendent during the next few months.

“We were impressed with their proposals and thinking from top to bottom,” Czech said. “We are confident they will be a great partner in this endeavor and look forward to hitting the ground running with a meeting tomorrow night to formulate a timeline and game plan.”

McPherson & Jacobson LLC is an executive recruitment and development service specializing in executive searches for public entities. The company, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has provided expert assistance for hundreds of local and national searches.

Czech said hiring an outside firm to assist in the process has hidden benefits as well that will help make the process as seamless as possible.