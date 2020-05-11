Melanie McManus announces run for Chippewa County register of deeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Melanie McManus announced her candidacy for Chippewa County Register of Deeds on Monday.

McManus began a 28-year career in the real estate field as a title examiner after graduating from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an associate's degree in paralegal in 1992.

She currently serves as the deputy register of deeds for Eau Claire County.

"My entire career has prepared me to serve the residents of Chippewa County as their next register of deeds," McManus said in a press release. "My knowledge of real estate and desire to help others will benefit this office and our county."

Marge Geissler is the current Chippewa County Register of Deeds.

