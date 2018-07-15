Max Bergen, 94, approached a Harley-Davidson motorcycle outside the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
“This is great,” he told Sarah Davis, a veterans’ home employee who also stopped to admire the bikes.
Bergen and many other veterans reminisced Saturday with roughly 75 members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Wisconsin.
The veterans home has held the Vets Fest event for six years, and Jason Lange, commander of the Conrath-based CVMA chapter, has been involved since the veterans home opened in 2013.
All full CVMA members are combat veterans, Lange said. It introduces an instant camaraderie with the Chippewa Falls veterans.
“For them to be able to tell their stories to us, it’s kind of therapeutic both ways,” Lange said. “Even though they’re 50 years apart, for a World War II vet and an Iraqi vet, their stories are so much the same.”
CVMA of Wisconsin sponsors Vets Fest to raise money for the home.
The profit of Saturday’s fest will send veterans to baseball games and other events.
Vets Fest is a large draw, said Katie Plendl, admissions and volunteer services director at the veterans home.
“I don’t know the word for it, other than a spectacle,” Plendl said. “Seeing all the bikers come in, feeling the rumble. You can hear them come in from a ways away.”
Roughly 75 CVMA members stopped by Saturday afternoon. The stop is part of a 100-mile ride beginning in Rusk County.
“We joke about it. We say we’re the VFW on Harleys,” Lange said.
Charity raffles, live music and dancing entertained vets and their families.
Many veterans’ home residents take great interest in the motorcycles, Lange said.
“Some of them are pretty passionate about whether you ride a Harley-Davidson or an Indian,” Lange said, laughing. “Which is awesome. That’s all part of the camaraderie, what the CVMA is about.”
Plendl remembers the enjoyment of a senior veterans home resident who took regular motorcycle rides with a family member.
“Some of them had motorcycles themselves when they were younger,” Plendl said. “They’re reminiscing not only about their military experience, but also about civilian life and motorcycles.”
Bergen seemed to agree.
“I want to take one home,” he told Davis, eyeing the nearest Harley-Davidson.
