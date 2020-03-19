Menards gets cease-and-desist letter from Michigan AG's office on raising bleach, face mask prices

Abbott said that while Menards was rolling out the new, more highly-concentrated bleach it priced it at $8.99, but lowered the price to $7.49 on March 13 “to be competitive in the market place.”

Abbott said: “As with all new or upgraded products, especially in these highly unusual, unprecedented conditions, it’s hard to figure out where the market will end up.

Based on the market, our $7.49 price on a 121-ounce bottle of 7.5% sodium hypochlorite concentrated bleach seems reasonable to us ... We will continue to monitor and adjust prices if the market changes. Our focus right now is to get products to our stores or else none of this would matter anyway.”

Abbott did not comment specifically on the allegations about face mask pricing.

Nessel’s office also said Menards priced two-packs of 3M face masks at $39.95, with a $20 rebate, through a screenshot of a website that “Menards has since removed.”

The letter stated: “As Menards is popularly known for its 11-percent rebate program, we are highly skeptical that the normal, pre-Coronavirus rebate on these masks was set at the recent level exceeding 50%.”