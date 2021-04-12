 Skip to main content
Menards opens new distribution center in former Chippewa Falls Shopko location
Menards opens new distribution center in former Chippewa Falls Shopko location

Chippewa Falls Menards

The new Menards distribution center in Chippewa Falls is operating in the former home of Shopko, which closed in 2019 after declaring bankruptcy.

 Parker Reed

A long vacant building is now occupied by an expanding homegrown business giant.

Menards, a chain of home improvement stores headquartered in Eau Claire, just opened a new distribution center in the former location of the Chippewa Falls Shopko at 2677 S. Prairie View Rd. The former Shopko closed in 2019 when the department store declared bankruptcy and closed the doors on all of its locations.

Hanna Defoe, Menards human resources coordinator, said the location is already hiring additional staff to increase the work load at the new Chippewa Falls distribution center.

“Right now we’re just hiring for our first shift,” Defoe said. “We’ll start hiring for second shift around June, but right now we’re just looking for five or six people. Throughout the hiring process we will eventually increase that to about 15.”

Prior to the distribution center’s opening, the rumor had been that the site where the distribution center now sits would become a string of self-storage units. While this rumor hasn’t been debunked by Menards itself, the growing workforce at the new distribution center will put this rumor to bed for the time being.

Defoe said the location is already operational despite appearing largely dormant due to lack of signage/branding on the building.

The location employs a small number of staff and will continue to grow in the coming months.

“We actually already have two team members there already,” Defoe said. “We are accepting applications at the new location currently and looking to gradually increase the work load as we hire new team members over the coming weeks.”

Those interested in applying to for the new Menards distribution center as a general labor team member can apply in-person, online at www.Menards.com/careers, or call Defoe for more information at 715-876-2193.

