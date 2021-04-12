Menards opens new distribution center in former Chippewa Falls Shopko location

A long vacant building is now occupied by an expanding homegrown business giant.

Menards, a chain of home improvement stores headquartered in Eau Claire, just opened a new distribution center in the former location of the Chippewa Falls Shopko at 2677 S. Prairie View Rd. The former Shopko closed in 2019 when the department store declared bankruptcy and closed the doors on all of its locations.

Hanna Defoe, Menards human resources coordinator, said the location is already hiring additional staff to increase the work load at the new Chippewa Falls distribution center.

“Right now we’re just hiring for our first shift,” Defoe said. “We’ll start hiring for second shift around June, but right now we’re just looking for five or six people. Throughout the hiring process we will eventually increase that to about 15.”

Prior to the distribution center’s opening, the rumor had been that the site where the distribution center now sits would become a string of self-storage units. While this rumor hasn’t been debunked by Menards itself, the growing workforce at the new distribution center will put this rumor to bed for the time being.

Defoe said the location is already operational despite appearing largely dormant due to lack of signage/branding on the building.