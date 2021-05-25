Menomonie artist Jim Nelson releases bluegrass album

Jim Nelson’s love of bluegrass music derives, in part, from the way it lights up a group setting.

“The appeal to me is it’s a very social music,” the Menomonie singer-guitarist said in a phone interview. “People who like bluegrass, there’s always jams if you go to any of the festivals. If you go to a bluegrass jam, you know what to expect, even if you’ve never heard the song before, you can play along. It’s a very predictable makeup of the song in terms of the chord structures. It’s just a real communal experience for me.”

In fact, not even the COVID-19 pandemic could keep Nelson from working with others for his new album, “There’s Only One Bluegrass Song” — albeit virtually.

With performance venues shut down, Nelson kept busy writing and playing songs by himself at home. When he had enough material for an album, he reached out to Royce Sorensen, an Eau Claire musician and studio owner, whom he didn’t know but had learned about through a friend.

“I just sent him an email saying, ‘Hey Royce, I’ve heard some of your work and I’ve got this idea for a project. I know we can’t get together,’” Nelson said. “So I suggested that I record some demo versions, and then I’d send them to him.