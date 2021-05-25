Menomonie artist Jim Nelson releases bluegrass album

Jim Nelson’s love of bluegrass music derives, in part, from the way it lights up a group setting.
“The appeal to me is it’s a very social music,” the Menomonie singer-guitarist said in a phone interview. “People who like bluegrass, there’s always jams if you go to any of the festivals. If you go to a bluegrass jam, you know what to expect, even if you’ve never heard the song before, you can play along. It’s a very predictable makeup of the song in terms of the chord structures. It’s just a real communal experience for me.”
In fact, not even the COVID-19 pandemic could keep Nelson from working with others for his new album, “There’s Only One Bluegrass Song” — albeit virtually.
With performance venues shut down, Nelson kept busy writing and playing songs by himself at home. When he had enough material for an album, he reached out to Royce Sorensen, an Eau Claire musician and studio owner, whom he didn’t know but had learned about through a friend.
“I just sent him an email saying, ‘Hey Royce, I’ve heard some of your work and I’ve got this idea for a project. I know we can’t get together,’” Nelson said. “So I suggested that I record some demo versions, and then I’d send them to him.
“And then he would play along with those, like he’d play the banjo along with it, and then he’d play the mandolin along with it, and then he’d play his dobro guitar along with it. He’d email those files back to me. And then I would mix them in with my parts and make it a whole song, even though we were remotely collaborating.”
The very first song they worked on together was the title track, to which Sorensen contributed banjo, mandolin and dobro.
“When he sent me the banjo, and when he sent me particularly the dobro guitar, and I mixed that all together, it was like, ‘Whoa! This is the best thing I’ve ever done,’” Nelson said. “So then I got really excited to do the rest of the songs. Royce seemed to be excited about it too.”
Sorensen agreed.
“I really loved the songs right away — all of them,” he said in a phone conversation. “The funny ones I thought were very clever.”
In particular, Sorensen cited “Are You a Cheesehead?” a tune that would seem perfect to rev up a crowd tailgating before a game at Lambeau Field. “I think that should be used in some kind of tourism format.”
Nelson’s vocals also seemed “a natural fit for the genre, I thought,” he said.
Sorensen’s musicianship appears on all but one of the album’s 11 tracks, contributing banjo, mandolin and dobro, or varying combinations thereof.
Song craft
Based on the tunes he wrote for “There’s Only One Bluegrass Song,” Nelson’s range extends from fun (‘Talking Bluegrass Guitar”) to flat-out funny (“Banjo in My Backseat”) to the kinds of songs whose story may be sad but feel upbeat through the spirited instrumental passages (“Gone, Long Gone,” “Too Close to the Fire”).
He also has a knack for evoking a sense of place, whether it’s “Goin’ to Oklahoma” or “Lowdown Snowbound Blues.”
“For me songwriting just either it happens or it doesn’t,” he said. “I’m not able to force it. I don’t work at it as much as I feel like I really should. But sometimes it just hits me and boom, it comes out.”
Regarding his flair for humor and handling subjects like heartbreak with a light touch, Nelson brings up modesty.
“I’m one of those guys who’s a little self-conscious about performing songs that I’ve written because I have a hard time convincing myself that anybody would really care,” he said. “So I try to write songs that are a little more fun, try to be a little humorous, maybe a little witty if possible.”
It’s also Nelson’s perspective on life.
“In general I guess I feel like I am an upbeat, optimistic type of person, and I’m not the type to wallow in the blues, so l like to try to put a positive spin on things,” he said. “And some of those songs are really borrowing from common bluegrass themes. For me to sit here and tell you that I have experienced great heartache in my life, fortunately for me, that’s never happened. So a lot of it is just me being influenced by the bluegrass music that I listen to.”
Nelson also made another recording during the COVID lockdown, a group of songs he called “sort of pandemic related,” which he produced in April and May of 2020.
“I thought I better get this done before the pandemic ends,” he recalled. ”Turns out I didn’t need to hurry.”
As more people get vaccinated now, opportunities for live performances are increasing. For Nelson, that means numerous dates with The Cutaways, a June 26 solo appearance at Farm to Fork Retreat at Dancing Yarrow in Mondovi, and a state bluegrass festival he’s especially excited about: Little Stock Music Festival, July 8 through 10 in Manawa, an east-central Wisconsin community where Nelson once lived.
While eager to experience the communal spirit of bluegrass in person again, Nelson has found that quality can shine even through a pandemic.