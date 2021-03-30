Menomonie man accused of stabbing to plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following day authorities received a tip Goggins was in a city bar. They found him there and arrested him.

According to medical records obtained by the district attorney’s office, the victim was taken as a trauma patient to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He had a stab wound to the lower right part of the abdomen that pierced through the colon. The victim needed surgery, during which a part of the colon was removed. There was also a laceration near the kidney.

The victim’s wife told authorities her husband had to be intubated and was at risk of septic shock because of stool contamination from the knife wound.

In an interview with authorities, Goggins said he was approached by the victim who started yelling at him and calling him names. He said about a half-block later the victim grabbed him by the shoulder and that is when he stabbed the victim.

Goggins said he wasn’t sure where the knife was because he had tossed it in a trash can not far from where the stabbing happened.

Goggins went on to call it a “light stabbing” and that the knife was a small folding knife, roughly four inches long.

Authorities say at no time do they see the victim grab Goggins in the video.

