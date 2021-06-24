Menomonie man convicted of sixth OWI

A Menomonie man who told police during a traffic stop that he had been using meth will serve one year in prison after being convicted of his sixth offense of operating under the influence.

Eugene R. Vilz, 58, E4478 479th Ave., pleaded guilty Monday in Chippewa County Court to OWI-6th offense, after he was arrested June 14, 2020, in the town of Wheaton.

According to the criminal complaint, during a traffic stop, officers said Vilz was crying and distraught behind the wheel, partially undressed, and searching his vehicle for meth. However, none was found. Vilz was rambling and paranoid.

A preliminary breath test showed no alcohol in Vilz’s system. However, when asked if he had been using meth, he admitted to taking the drug.

Vilz was convicted of his fifth offense of driving under the influence in Barron County Court in 2004, records show.

Judge James Isaacson also ordered two years of extended supervision. The prison sentence is consecutive to any other incarceration Vilz may be required to serve.

Vilz also must pay $2,327 in court costs and he must complete 300 hours of community service.

