Menomonie man wins $50,000 through Super Squares app

Bonding over sports with your father is rewarding enough, but winning a few bucks after years of fandom isn’t half bad either.

24-year-old Menomonie resident Steven Van Voorhis recently won $50,000 via the sports application Super Squares through making a few key Super Bowl predictions. The young college student and Menomonie 7 movie theater general manager said he decided to download and participate on the app after hearing about it on the radio.

“I was really surprised because I knew there were a lot of people who were a part of the app,” Voorhis said. “I didn’t think I would get that close to the top so quickly, because I was playing it more so just for fun. But I ended up doing pretty well.”

Super Squares is an application which rewards players for their sports game predictions, rating and answering questions about sponsored ads quickly. Voorhis used his wit and knowledge to win the Grand Prize, which was either a Rivian electric vehicle or the $50,000 cash option. Voorhis decided to go with the cash option because he is currently living in an apartment and pursuing a two-year degree in information technology through the Minnesota State Community and Technical College.