Two Menomonie organizations received funding Thursday to better the community.
The Otto Bremer Trust awarded more than $10 million in funding during its most recent grant cycle, and The Bridge to Hope and Positive Alternatives Inc., both in Menomonie, both were among the organizations in Wisconsin to receive funding.
The Bridge to Hope received $100,000 for general operations and capital support to better better serve victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking. Positive Alternatives Inc. received $80,000 for use in their capital support system to expand treatment options to support young with mental health and substance abuse needs.
The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, Minn., is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, a banker and community business leader. The trust owns 92% of Bremer Bank and also manages an investment portfolio. The trust's mission is to invest in people, places and opportunities in the upper Midwest.
Since its inception, the trust has invested more than $700 million in organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin.
To see a full list of grants, to go ottobremer.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.