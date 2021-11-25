Menomonie Plan Commission approves 55-unit housing project for senior citizens

A new 55-unit housing project predominantly for senior citizens, but also the physically disabled and veterans, is planned for Menomonie.

The Menomonie Plan Commission recommended approval of the project Monday on a 6-1 vote. The measure now heads to the City Council for final approval on Dec. 6.

Mayor Randy Knaack said there is always a need for additional housing.

“It’s an exciting project, for Menomonie to have this move forward,” Knaack said Tuesday. “It’s all ready to go. There is water and sewer next to it. It will be a good development when it comes to town.”

The housing will be constructed in a corridor along 21st Street, on a vacant lot across from the middle school, said City Administrator Lowell Prange. Other housing projects have been considered at that location in the past but were rejected because of a concern over housing density, he explained. The city repaved the road in front of the site last year.

“This is just the first step in the process,” Prange said of the Plan Commission’s vote.

The eight buildings in the complex will feature 33 single-bedroom units, 11 two-bedroom apartments, and 11 three-bedroom units, Prange said. The housing development has been dubbed Maplewood Eco Cottages. Prange said that 43 of the 55 units will be senior rentals, with the remaining apartments available for veterans and the physically disabled.

“They’d have some priorities in (getting) the units,” Prange said.

Prange didn’t know the final cost of the project. He said the developer, the Girard Company of Eau Claire, is seeking federal grant dollars to offset some of the cost.

If the Council approves the project, construction would likely begin in spring 2023 and be finished by summer 2024, Prange said.

The land is not in a tax-increment financing district, and the city hasn’t agreed to financially assist the project, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0