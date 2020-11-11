Menomonie school district to shift to virtual instruction, fall sports teams allowed to finish season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our staffing levels are just not sustainable right now,” Zydowsky said. “This closure is about staffing.”

Menomonie has about 3,300 students across the district, with 2,762 that chose to attend in-person classes this fall. The high school has 884 students across four grades.

“Every single case of COVID is concerning,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate that students and staff have been able to return after their isolation period.”

While the district is going to the virtual learning environment, the school buildings will remain open, as teachers and staff will still report to work there. Students with special needs will attend their classes. Also, students who don’t have good Internet access at home can enter the buildings to use the schools’ Internet. The schools will continue to provide meals and transportation.

“We think the majority of our students will choose to learn from home,” he said.

Moving to virtual learning also allows the district to move teachers around to fill in some holes because of vacancies.

“Across the district, there is a need for additional staffing,” he said.