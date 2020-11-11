Menomonie school district to shift to virtual instruction, fall sports teams allowed to finish season

After a spike of COVID-19 cases, particularly at the high school, Menomonie Schools Superintendent Joe Zydowsky announced that students will move to a virtual learning program next week.
This week is finals week for the first quarter; students who completed their final exams Monday and Tuesday do not have to attend in-person classes the rest of this week. When the second quarter begins on Monday, Nov. 16, it will be virtual instruction environment.
“The earliest we would reopen is Monday, Nov. 30,” Zydowsky said. “The hope is we will have the staffing that will allow us to reopen.”
The Menomonie School Board voted 6-3 Monday to allow the fall sports season to finish their schedules.
Zydowsky said there are 32 students and 16 staff members with active COVID-19. Since the start of the school year, 82 students and 33 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
“The cases have been disproportionate at the high school,” he said.
However, the number of COVID-positive cases doesn’t tell the whole story, because it doesn’t reflect the number of staff and students that are in isolation, he explained. About 10% of students have been excluded from learning because they are in isolation as part of contact tracing, he added.
“Our staffing levels are just not sustainable right now,” Zydowsky said. “This closure is about staffing.”
Menomonie has about 3,300 students across the district, with 2,762 that chose to attend in-person classes this fall. The high school has 884 students across four grades.
“Every single case of COVID is concerning,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate that students and staff have been able to return after their isolation period.”
While the district is going to the virtual learning environment, the school buildings will remain open, as teachers and staff will still report to work there. Students with special needs will attend their classes. Also, students who don’t have good Internet access at home can enter the buildings to use the schools’ Internet. The schools will continue to provide meals and transportation.
“We think the majority of our students will choose to learn from home,” he said.
Moving to virtual learning also allows the district to move teachers around to fill in some holes because of vacancies.
“Across the district, there is a need for additional staffing,” he said.
Zydowsky said he’s pleased with the precautions the district took to allow buildings to open this fall, saying they built temporary walls and remodeled classrooms to allow six feet of distance between students.
