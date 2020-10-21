Menomonie Theater Guild hopes to avoid final curtain call

The Menomonie Theater Guild box office is dark. The rehearsal room is quiet. The props and costumes remain undisturbed. After 62 years of lighting the stage, the Menomonie Theater Guild is unfamiliar with the silence that fills their studio.
MTG is accustomed to sharing the melodies of singing voices, the tapping of dancing feet, the voices that transport audiences to places where they laugh and to places where they cry. But a global pandemic is particularly hard on a small, local, non-profit theater guild.
MTG had just begun rehearsal for its 2019-2020 season finale performance of the highly anticipated Black Friday, written by local legend John Russell when COVID-19 brought everything to a screeching halt. MTG then postponed Black Friday, planning for it to be the 2020-2021 season opener, but now that too has been put on hold, as have all shows for the foreseeable future.
“Postponing Black Friday not once, but twice, was the only responsible decision we could make, but that did not make the decision any less heartbreaking,” MTG president, Katie Shay said.
With the cost of rights for musicals and plays and the rental fee for The Mabel Tainter, there just is not a fiscally responsible way to produce shows at this time, considering indoor social distancing guidelines. More importantly, MTG wants to prioritize the health and well-being of its volunteer casts and crews, as well as their audience members.
As a live art form, theater and its financial stability are particularly vulnerable during the current coronavirus outbreak. Many guilds have already had to permanently close. In a typical year, 90% of the Menomonie Theater Guild’s income is derived from the ticket sales associated with their four main stage performances and their summer youth theater programming. The reality of not being able to produce a show, and consequently the loss of their primary source of income, presents a sobering and critical situation for MTG.
Even with increased attempts to fundraise and combing through expenses to cut costs, including the difficult and recent decision to furlough its one part-time employee, MTG fears that the monthly overhead (e.g., mortgage payments, heat, electricity, water, insurance, building maintenance, etc.) will simply exceed the income they alone are capable of generating. Unlike other local non-profits, MTG doesn’t receive any financial support at this time from the City of Menomonie or Dunn County.
“In order to continue living up to our mission statements of providing community enjoyment, dramatic recreation, and theatrical education, as well as support for the Mabel Tainter, we need the funding that we are currently unable to obtain for ourselves,” Shay said.
Those not interested or engaged in community theater should know that the implications of MTG “going dark,” extend well beyond the guild and its audiences. Menomonie Theater Guild productions bring money into the local economy and help local businesses prosper. Audience members dine at local restaurants, purchase local gifts for cast members, enjoy local cocktails, fill the gas tanks in their cars locally, and stay in local hotels. Moreover, in a typical year, MTG helps support the historical Mabel Tainter with roughly $25,000 in rental fees.
Furthermore, while the financial impact of MTG no longer operating is consequential, theater provides benefits that simply cannot have a dollar amount placed on them. Theater promotes self-expression, creativity, empathy, diversity, and community. Theater makes a difference.
MTG is hoping that some of those businesses and individuals who have been less financially squeezed by the pandemic may also see the broader advantages that MTG brings to Menomonie and the neighboring area.
For those in theater, the curtain call is usually a time filled with positive emotions. The audience feels inspired by the performance, the applause in the house affirms the cast’s efforts, the director feels the combined sense of relief and delight that accompany the successful completion of an arduous and fulfilling job. The energy and joy are almost palpable. In that moment, a community of hundreds feels like family.
MTG hopes its efforts and the efforts of those willing to generously help will prevent them from having their final current call so that they can one day soon light the stage again.
You can make a donation to MTG’s current “Click It To Donate a Ticket” campaign on their Facebook page or on their website at menomonietheaterguild.org/donations, where you can also go for corporate sponsorships and employer matching donations.
