Menomonie Theater Guild hopes to avoid final curtain call

As a live art form, theater and its financial stability are particularly vulnerable during the current coronavirus outbreak. Many guilds have already had to permanently close. In a typical year, 90% of the Menomonie Theater Guild’s income is derived from the ticket sales associated with their four main stage performances and their summer youth theater programming. The reality of not being able to produce a show, and consequently the loss of their primary source of income, presents a sobering and critical situation for MTG.

Even with increased attempts to fundraise and combing through expenses to cut costs, including the difficult and recent decision to furlough its one part-time employee, MTG fears that the monthly overhead (e.g., mortgage payments, heat, electricity, water, insurance, building maintenance, etc.) will simply exceed the income they alone are capable of generating. Unlike other local non-profits, MTG doesn't receive any financial support at this time from the City of Menomonie or Dunn County.

“In order to continue living up to our mission statements of providing community enjoyment, dramatic recreation, and theatrical education, as well as support for the Mabel Tainter, we need the funding that we are currently unable to obtain for ourselves,” Shay said.