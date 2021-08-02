Menomonie Theater Guild returns with production of 'Honk! Jr.'

It has been seventeen long months since the curtain was raised for a Menomonie Theater Guild show.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on smaller community guilds, like MTG, whose income depends largely on ticket sales — ticket sales which were non-existent for the 2020-2021 season. Even as the economy began to dust itself off, after one of the most significant economic shocks in decades, community theater was forced to keep the lights off. Social distancing has been important for safety, but it’s not great when it comes to filling a theater for profitability.
However, while theaters may still not be able to host full houses, many guilds are starting to hold rehearsals, albeit with safety measures in place. With careful consideration, the MTG executive board decided that their return to the stage would ensue with a production from their summer youth theater camp. That production is the charming musical "Honk! Jr.," directed by Katie Talberg.
Although performances cannot be at MTG’s usual and beloved venue, The Mabel Tainter Theater — "Honk! Jr." will instead be performed at the Wilson Park Bandshell for safety reasons — the guild is just as excited to share a story that will undoubtedly inspire an audience through a shared live experience.
"Honk! Jr." is sure to delight all ages with its humor, wit and musical numbers! The musical, based on classic fable "The Ugly Duckling," by Hans Christian Andersen, tells the story of an odd-looking baby duck, named Ugly, who appears quite different from his darling duckling siblings. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out. So, feeling rather foul about himself, Ugly embarks on an adventure of self-discovery, all while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry cat.
This show is, in many ways, a celebration of those individuals and community corporations that have helped sustain MTG and the arts during the pandemic, through their generous financial support.
Moreover, it is particularly fitting that MTG’s return to stage features an all youth cast. "Honk! Jr." is a heartwarming tale about acceptance and recognizing the beauty in the qualities that make us unique. The 25 campers performing in this production, who range in age from 6-to-16, have missed their opportunity to shine in an environment that celebrates them just as they are! They are truly the future and key to maintaining the arts, which help communities thrive.
MTG recognizes that theater benefits children in so many ways. Theater camp helps boost campers’ self-esteem, improve communication skills, teach cooperation and collaboration techniques, provide opportunities to enhance problem solving skills, and help build the foundation of lasting friendships.
Show dates and times include 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. All performances are at the Wilson Park Bandshell in Menomonie. Ticket sales will begin at the park one hour prior to showtime. Adults will be admitted for $9 and children for $6. All ticket sales are cash only.