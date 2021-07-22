Meth related incidences surge in Chippewa Falls, 'Take A Stand Against Meth' campaign relaunched

In response to the uptick, the Chippewa Falls Police Department is relaunching its “Take A Stand Against Meth,” campaign. This campaign originated in 2019 and featured multiple town hall and community events to inform community members on the dangers of meth use and how to report meth related incidences if they should see them occurring in the area.

The campaign has been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that local case numbers have begun to spike the campaign is relaunching but in dire need of volunteers.

Rose Baier, Chippewa County Criminal Justice Services director, said the campaign needs help with representing it at events, creating promotional materials, team members to assist on workgroups carrying out action plans and people with lived experience to share their stories.

“You don’t have to have a particular skill to get involved, we will find a place for you,” Baier said. “The biggest thing for our community is if someone sees something, they need to say something. People are worried about the meth problem in the area and we are working to get multiple avenues up and running so people can help anonymously if they choose to do so.”